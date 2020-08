HARTFORD — Brenda Woods Hussell, 65, of Hartford, died after a brief illness on August 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.

As per Brenda's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. John Bumgardner officiating. Following state guidelines for COVID-19, social distancing and facemasks will be required. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.