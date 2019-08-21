POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Bruce Wayne Hoffman, 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Aug. 20, 2019 in the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, following a brief illness.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoffman Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. with military honors provided by V.F.W Post #9926, Mason, and American Legion Post #140, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.