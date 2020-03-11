CROWN CITY — Buddy Joe Fowler, 81, of Crown City, died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center.

Born July 6, 1938 in Gallia County, he was the son of the late Emil O. and Dollie Treadway Fowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one son, Timothy Scott Fowler and by two brothers, James Fowler and Emil Fowler Jr.

Buddy was a 1957 graduate of Mercerville High School. He retired from the Gallia County Highway Department after 30 years of service and was a lifelong farmer. After retirement, he operated equipment for the township and continued to operate the family farm. He was a survivor of the Silver Bridge Disaster and very proud of the fact that his family was a member of the First Families of Gallia County. He was also a member of the Mercerville High School Alumni Association.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jean Burcham Fowler of Crown City, whom he married on June 27, 1964, a son, Jeff Fowler of Crown City, a sister, Doris Wade of Gallipolis, and by nieces and nephews, Darrell (Brenda) Fowler, Sherry (Todd) Johnson, and Belinda Fowler.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Fowler and Rev. Ralph Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.