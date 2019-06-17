Burton Hickman

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
NEW HAVEN — Burton Creston Hickman, 78, New Haven, died June 15, 2019 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason with Rev. Rex Young officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service, Monday at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided at the funeral home starting at 7 p.m. by V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason, American Legion Post #140 New Haven and V.F.W. Post # 0039.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from June 17 to June 18, 2019
