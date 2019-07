EVANS — C. Kathleen (Hunt) Barber, 89, of Evans, WV, died at her home on July 15, 2019, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.