GALLIPOLIS — Carl Lynn Clark, 75, of Gallipolis, passed away peacefully at his home with family on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.

Born on October 28, 1944 in Bladen Landing, Carl was the son of the late E. Franklin and Virginia Dare Randolph Clark. On August 11, 1965, Carl married Judith Bomgardner, who survives him in Gallipolis. Carl started his education attending Brush College at the age of four. He graduated from Kyger Creek High School in 1962, attended The Ohio State University, and later graduated from Rio Grande College.

Carl was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1966 and went to Fort Knox in Kentucky, then Fort Belvoir in Virginia, and then Fort Eustis in Virginia. Carl was a 4-H member and later a 4-H leader. In his younger years, Carl worked for Evans Supermarkets and Goodyear Tire and Rubber; he then retired from American Electric Power Mountaineer Power Plant.

Carl loved watching Ohio State football and basketball and all sporting events, whether his children and grandchildren were playing or not. He also loved singing with a Barber Shop Quartet. Carl loved listening to his grandsons playing the piano. He also loved the lights in the Gallipolis City Park at Christmas.

Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Clark of Gallipolis and their three children of whom he was very proud, R. Gregory Clark of Owensboro, Kentucky, Christi (Matt) Johnson of Gallipolis, and Scott A. (Heidi) Clark of Kitts Hill. He is also survived by four grandchildren whom he adored, Carli Johnson of Pomeroy, Elijah and Evan Clark of Kitts Hill, and Jada Clark of Owensboro, and one great granddaughter with whom he was blessed, Jaylynn Grace Varian of Pomeroy. Carl is survived by five of his siblings, James Harry Clark, Delbert (Nancy) Clark, Nancy (Tom) Hayes, David (Robin) Clark, and Daniel Clark; a sister-in-law, Betty Clark; an honorary daughter, Renee Bastiani; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by two siblings, Jennings "Flip" Clark and Paul Timothy Clark.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holzer Hospice, Gallipolis in Lights, or the Gallia County Fair Relocation.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.