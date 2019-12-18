BIDWELL — Carl E. "Tom" Cooper, 89, of Bidwell, passed away in Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Tom was born on Oct. 18, 1930, to the late Friend and Lucy Ray Cooper at Lesage, West Virginia. He married Rose M. Hagley on Oct. 29, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. Tom worked and retired from Century Aluminum Plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia, after 40 years. He was a member of the Gallipolis Christian Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing, and yard work.

Tom is survived by his wife, Rose Cooper and their two children, his son, Thomas (Cathy) Cooper of Middleport and daughter, Sharon (Thomas Ronald) Hutchins of Gallipolis. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sherry (Chris) Murphy, Sharla (Randy) Burke, Kimberly Caldwell, Amy (Craig) Foreman, and Travis Hutchins; five great grandchildren; and sister, Elsie (Buford) Sheppard of Kentucky.

The funeral service for Tom will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Gallipolis Christian Church with Pastor Joe Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 12-1 p.m. at the church.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hutchins, Travis Hutchins, Garrett Caldwell, Don Gibson, Doug Langhorn, Chris Murphy, and Randy Burke.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.