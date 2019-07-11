BIDWELL — Carl Junior Landers, 86, Bidwell, passed away at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was born January 24, 1933 son of the late Raymond and Nora Windon Landers. Carl married Betty Jean Hale on April 29, 1955 at Vinton. He was a member of the United States Army who served during the Korean Conflict, a member of American Legion Post 27, Gallipolis, member of Conservation Club of Gallia County and CB Club known as "Pine Knot."

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean, sisters-in-law, Shirley Greenlee, Bertha Hale and Beatrice Hale and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Carl Landers, Jr., brothers, Raymond Landers, Jr. and Walter David Landers, and sisters, Maxine Simpson and Helen Lawson.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Reverend Calvin Minnis officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Full Military Graveside Rites to be conducted by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of service.

