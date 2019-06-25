GALLIPOLIS — Carlos Phillip Wood, age 75, of Gallipolis, died Monday June 24, 2019 at his residence. Born May 30, 1944 in Gallipolis. He was the son of the late Aubra and Grace Roush Wood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Charlene Clark Wood, and by a brother, Lawrence Lee Wood.

Carlos worked at the Panasote Plant for many years, later he worked as program director for Gallia County Litter Control, before becoming Chief Deputy in the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. He later worked as a supervisor at Larry's Painting Co. Lastly he drove a truck, transporting mobile homes for several years, from which he retired.

He was a member of Patriot Masonic Lodge #496, The Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, The Aladdin Temple Shrine and The Gallipolis Shrine Club. He formerly served on the Central Committee of the Gallia County Republican Party and on the Gallia County Fair Board. Carlos loved to hunt and spend time at Deer Camp, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by three children, Craig (Natalie) Wood of Marietta, Tammy (Greg) Willet of Gallipolis and Brent (Teresa) Wood of Wingett, along with three grandchildren, Jessica Willet, Taylor Wood and Jonathan Wood, five step grandchildren, Kirstie and Kylie Iadicicco, Josh, Timmy and Tyler Binegar, six step great grandchildren, Lilly Kinder, Gabriel, Lyne, Elliott, Kolbie and Shasta Binegar. He is also survived by many loving friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday June 28, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Craig Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-9 p.m. Concluding with Masonic services by Patriot Masonic Lodge #496 at 8:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gallipolis Shrine Club for the or to the Patriot Masonic Lodge Building Fund in Carlos' memory.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com