MIDDLEPORT — Carol Ann Mourning passed February 20th, 2019 aged 81, surrounded by her family and close friends.

She loved playing cards, cooking, painting, swimming, reading, and home improvement television. She looked forward to any opportunity to spend time with her family and she always put everyone before herself.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mourning, in 2015, after 58 years of marriage and her eldest son Dale Mourning in 2018.

She is survived by her brother, David Walters, and sister-in-law Sandy Walters, of Nokomis, FL, her children Juli Mourning, of Huntington, W.Va., James Michel Mourning and his wife Carolyn Mourning, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Dr. Chad Mourning of Middleport, and her grandchildren Jillian Mourning Wegner, Nick Dailey, Dylan Dailey, and Amanda Dailey.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.