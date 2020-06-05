BEAVER, Pa. — Carol (Price) Hanson, age 66, of Beaver, Pa., and formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died Wednesday night, June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. There will be no public visitation, but all are welcome to the graveside service. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.