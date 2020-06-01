RICHMOND, Va. — Carol Jane Shadle, 89, died on May 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor in Richmond, Va. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, the daughter of the late B. Walter and Fern Burnside Krodel. Carol and James B. Shadle were united in marriage in November, 1948 and resided at Mount Vernon Farm, Beech Hill, now Southside, W.Va., where Jim joined his parents in operation of the farm founded by his grandfather, the late H.E. Shadle. In 2001, the couple moved to Williamsburg, Va. to be close to their daughter Linda Harrell and grandson Jeffreys Shadle "Shad" Harrell of Richmond. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, a sister Florence "Sis" McCormick, a brother Rush A. Krodel, and a nephew, William J. McCormick, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Linda Harrell, her grandson Jeffreys "Shad" Harrell and his wife Hunter Harrell, her brother and sister-in law, W. Nichols "Nick" and Betty Love Krodel of Daytona Beach, Fla., eleven nieces and nephews and twenty-three great nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation following the cremation. A family memorial service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Spring Arbor of Richmond, the loving home that took such excellent care of her over the past three years. Spring Arbor of Richmond, 9991 Ridgefield Parkway, Richmond, VA 23233



