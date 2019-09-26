BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Carol Sue Haskins Wedge, age 19 (due to her being a leap year baby), died on Sept. 24, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Dencil Wedge Jr., "Denny."

Carol was born on Feb. 29, 1940, to her late parents, Dorothy and Morris Haskins in Gallipolis, Ohio. She graduated from Gallia Academy High School, attended Marshall University and graduated from University of Alabama in 1962. In the years following, Carol served as a field representative for Alpha Xi Delta; subsequently, she taught third grade. On July 4, 1964, she married Denny Wedge, a union that brought wonderfully happy years.

It was in 1967 that the Wedges moved to Bowling Green, Ky. and immediately became participating members of the community they loved greatly. As a member of The Presbyterian Church, Carol was honored to serve as Deacon and Elder, including chairperson of many committees.

An avid supporter of all things art, Carol also served as board member of WKU College Heights Foundation, Orchestra Kentucky, SKyPAC Foundation, Society of Lifelong Learning, Kids on the Block, Rio Grande University and Midway College. She was a member of the Ladies Literary Club and Chapter O of PEO.

The great joy of Carol's life was spending time with her family and being called "Nana" by her grandchildren.

Survivors include her beloved husband Denny; daughter, Julie Wedge; son, Paul D. Wedge, III and his wife Jody; grandchildren, Caroline Wedge, Michael, Paul David (King) and Matthew Morris Spencer, Lily Clay and Paul Baylor Wedge.

Carol was preceded in death by her son, David Morris Wedge.

Visitation will be at The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street in Bowling Green on Friday from 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, Orchestra Kentucky or SKyPAC.