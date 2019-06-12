LONGVIEW, Texas — Carolyn Sue Dubose (Matlock), 78, of Longview, Texas, gained her wings to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019.

She was born to the late Albert and Dorothy Matlock on January 12, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio. Carolyn graduated from Springfield South High School in 1958. She was married to the love of her life Stanford Joe Thompson in 1959 in Springfield, Ohio. Carolyn worked many secretarial positions in Springfield and Rio Grande and Gallipolis while raising three children and later retired from Alcatel in Richardson, Texas. What a hard worker she was. She had incredible courage and always did what had to be done to keep things going such as driving to Texas to begin a new chapter after the death of her son. She also worked in her husband's print shop while holding other full time positions to raise her family. She never had it truly easy, but she persisted. Through it all she kept her huge heart, was able to laugh, and find and appreciate the good things even in the toughest of times. She was a hero in so many ways. She was a joy to everyone and when asked, she was always "hanging in there."

After Joe's passing, she met and later married Perry Mims Dubose of Louisiana, and upon his death she settled in Longview to live out her life and be close to her children and grandchildren.

Carolyn loved all of her neighbors everywhere she lived and was always making something for someone. She had a passion for sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Most recently she loved making afghans for the employees at Chick-Fil-A that she visited daily and Kilgore Cosmetology school where she had her hair done weekly. She loved attending New Beginnings Baptist Church and when she wasn't able to attend she loved watching her sermons on television. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and all of their teammates called her Grandma too. If you were one of the lucky ones that received one of the afghans that she made, we hope you enjoy it as much as she enjoyed making it for you.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son Steven Thompson in 1980, her husband of 40 years Joe Thompson in 1998, Perry Mims Dubose in 2010, her two sisters Barbara Dickson and Joanne Baer, and her brother Dale Matlock. Carolyn is survived by her son Kevin Thompson, his wife Debra, and their children Robert Westley, Courteney Westley, and Julianna Thompson; and daughter Brenda Robbins, her husband Terry, and their children Justin, Brandon, Vanessa, and Kaylie. She is also survived by sister in-law Janet Jones, granddaughters in-law Morgan Robbins and Brinklee Robbins, and great granddaughters Ayden and Rylee Robbins; Shane and Melanie Dubose, and many nieces and nephews. All of them she loved deeply.

There will be a burial service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 in Gallipolis, Ohio at the Waugh-Halley Wood Funeral Home and then burial at her final resting place with her son, Steve, and husband, Joe, in the Mound Hill Cemetery to accommodate her wishes. You will be greatly missed "Momma", we love you! Until we hug again … . .