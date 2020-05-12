Carolyn Enos
1943 - 2020
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Carolyn Sue Enos, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, in Middleport. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, W.Va., with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. The service procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Leon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
