POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Carolyn Sue Enos, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, in Middleport. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, W.Va., with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. The service procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.



