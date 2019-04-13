GALLIPOLIS — Carolyn Anne (Smeltzer) James, age 58, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Dec. 2, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Grace (Smith) Crabtree and the late William O. Smeltzer.

Carolyn began her career in retail as a teenager in her family owned business, Smeltzer Garden Center. She then worked with her Dad in his accounting office for several years before getting into the automotive industry. She was manager of Zeoli's RV in Gallipolis and senior service advisor at Holman Motors in Batavia. After 14 years and the passing of her mother, she returned to the local area, working as a receptionist at Fruth Pharmacy Corporate Office. Missing the automotive industry, she took her final position as manager at Reds Auto Center in Gallipolis until her illness forced her to retire.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gail (Grim) Ellis and Carl Smith; her paternal grandparents, Melvin and Bertina (Rutt) Smeltzer; uncles, Carl Smith, Robert Smith, George Smith and Eddie Shaw; and a special friend Greg Thompson.

Carolyn is survived by her step father, Donald (Joanne) Crabtree, Waverly; aunts and uncles, Wilma (John) Withers, Point Pleasant, W.Va., Joanne (Smeltzer) Shaw, Miamisburg, Roy (Verna) Smith, Bethel Park, Pa., Robert (Ginny) Smeltzer, Newport, Jim (Sue) Smeltzer, Lancaster, and Gary (Eve) Smeltzer, Gallipolis; and her three best friends whom she considered sisters, Beth (Mike) Sheets, Gallipolis, Karen (Brian) Herdman, Evans, and Tammi Brabham (Ernie McQuirt) of Gallipolis. She is also survived by her friends' children whom she loved dearly, Dustin (Kayla) Layne and Avery, and Brittany Anne Layne all of Garyville, La., Megan (Levi) Hornsby and Mary Sheets (Michael Barnette) of Gallipolis, and Thaddeus (Tristan) Thompson of Point Pleasant, and Samantha Thompson of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; and her loyal and much loved pets, Hope, Boo Boo, Savannah, Bitsy, and Kaci.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Sparks officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery in Piketon at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested memorial contributions be made to the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Gallia County, C/O Christine Cozza, or the Friends of Gallia County Animals, C/O Paula Saunders, 2242 Kerr Rd, Bidwell, OH 45614.

Visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.