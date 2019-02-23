GALLIPOLIS — Carolyn L. Smith, 74, of Gallipolis, passed away, at her residence, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.

Born June 27, 1944 in Mason, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Pearl Knapp Miller. Carolyn was known as "The Flower Lady" at the Gallipolis Fruth's Pharmacy (St. Rt. 160 Location) and the Point Pleasant store. She always greeted everyone with a "Hello," "How are you?" and a smile. Several of her customers have called her a spitfire, spunky and a feisty lady and that is how she will be remembered by those that knew her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Stephannie (Joe) Shook, of Black Mountain, N.C., Amy (Richard) Summers, of Gallipolis, and Tracee Smith, of Gallipolis, four grandchildren, Chris (Miranda) Summers, Richie (Crystal) Summers, Sarah (Justin) Massey, and Dylan Shook, and seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Nancy (Russell) Martin, of Youngstown, and Polly (Richard) Myers, Alliance, Neb., and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Harry Smith, on November 5, 2007, as well as three grandchildren, John Adam Shook, Elizabeth Grace, and Ethan Perry McMasters, and two brothers, Bud and Johnny Miller.

She will be greatly missed by her family, and those that knew her, as well as her two pups, who loved and comforted her during her battle with cancer.

The family has requested no funeral or memorial services. Carolyn wanted everyone to remember her as they last saw her, in her words, "Happy and laughing." The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with Carolyn's arrangements.