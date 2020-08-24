GALLIPOLIS — Carter L. Belville, 95, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. Carter was born on April 19, 1925, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Major McKinley and Goldie Null Belville. Carter was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Waterloo, Ohio, and a member of Walnut Ridge Church, Lecta, Ohio.

Carter was married to Darlene Callicoat Belville, and she preceded him in death in 1992. He was also preceded in death by his son, Philip Major Belville in 2014, son-in-law, Ronald K. Nicholas in 2020, brothers, Reuben, Dillard, and Richard Belville, and sister, Pauline Glazier. Carter is survived by his daughter, Barbara K. Nicholas of Gallipolis; daughter-in-law, Ardella Belville of Waterloo; grandchildren, Gregory (Patricia) Belville of Waterloo, Shannon (Brigette) Belville of Ironton, Ohio, Keith (Lisa) Nicholas of Tucson, Arizona, and Kevin (Jamie) Nicholas of Gallipolis; great grandchildren, Rachael Nicholas, Brenna Nicholas, Lyndsey Nicholas, and Logan Nicholas, Shelby (Eric) Davidson, Shawn Carter Belville, Brea Belville; great, great grandson, Briggs Davidson; and nieces and nephews.

Carter enjoyed working on his farm raising tobacco, livestock, and various other crops. He also enjoyed attending church and singing in a gospel quartet. Carter was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry having worked for the Belville Mining Company, Crown City Mining, and numerous other companies in Ohio and Kentucky. Carter also worked 15 years for Green Township and served a term as township trustee. Carter was a United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II on the USS Drayton destroyer ship in the Pacific that escorted troop ships in the Philippines. He served as an anti-aircraft machine gunner and barber. He was a life member of the local VFW Post 4464, American Legion Post 27, and DAV Organizations.

The funeral service for Carter L. Belville will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Private family burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio. The Gallia County Funeral Detail will provide military honors at the graveside.