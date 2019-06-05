CHAGRIN FALLS — Casby 'Skip' Meadows III, 72, of Chagrin Falls, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 2, 1946, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Casby Meadows Jr. and Betty Thomas Meadows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one son; Casby Meadows IV; three aunts; Josephine Thompson, Marie Edelblute, and Margaret Burdette; and by one uncle; A.E. Thomas Jr.

Skip owned and operated the family furniture store, Empire Furniture for many years, and he later was the manager of the Sears Store in Gallipolis. Skip was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. He was a life member of BPOE 107 and the Gallia County Gun Club. He served on the Gallia County Fair Board for 27 years and was a former Gallia County commissioner.

Skip is survived by one son; Casby Mitchell (Megan) Meadows of Point Pleasant; one grandchild; Casby Macen Meadows of Point Pleasant; one brother; Tom Meadows of Gallipolis; one niece; Emily (Logan) Sharpe of Elon, North Carolina; one great-niece; Lyla Kate Sharpe of Elon, North Carolina; one aunt; Dorothy Campbell of Point Pleasant; and by his special friend, Susan Spires of Chagrin Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral with Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Appalachia Ohio, PO Box 456 Nelsonville, Ohio 45764, for the Gallia County Fair Relocation Project.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.