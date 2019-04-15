GALLIPOLIS — Celia "Shelly" H. See, 81, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 11:29 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born September 27, 1937 in Mora, New Mexico she was the daughter of the late Frutoso and Mary Resauda Maestas Sanchez. She was a faithful Holzer Medical Center employee for thirty years where she worked as the cafeteria cashier for many of those years. Her favorite saying was "I'm glad you got to see me."

She is survived by her children, Margaret (Benito) Cantu, of Hammond, Indiana, Theresa (Kent Gray) Cisneros, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Edward (Aleda) Cisneros, of Lakewood, Colorado, Lisa Cisneros, of Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey (Pam Akers) Cisneros, of Round Lake, Illinois, Roy C. (Alissa) See, of West Point, Virginia, Terri See, of Massachusetts, and Lisa Horsefield, of Columbus. Twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson, sisters, Martina Thomas, of Commerce City, Colorado, and Dora Thomas, of Topeka, Kansas, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harmon See, on March 2, 2007, a son, Ron Cisneros, and a brother, Fred Sanchez.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2010 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Interment will be in the Gravel Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the St. Mary's Hospitality House or a .