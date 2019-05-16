Charles Blain

SOUTHSIDE — Charles Richard Blain, 71, of Southside, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home.

He was born June 26, 1947, in Beech Hill, a son of the late Harvey Otho "Brownie" Blain and Ruth "Ma" (Melton) Blain.

Richard was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he received the Bronze Star. He retired as a shift engineer from the Kyger Creek Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Richard Blain Jr.; a brother, Harvey David Blain; and brother-in-law, Ed Sommer.

He is survived by his son, Shane (Ariana Modlin) Blain of West Palm Beach, Fla.; granddaughters, Sienna and Milan Blain of West Palm Beach; sisters, Ruth Ellen Sommer of Southside and Nancy Ann (Jim) Blevins of Bidwell, Ohio; brother, Reed Blain of Gallipolis, Ohio; sister-in-law, Betsy Blain of Point Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family visitation and service will be held. Burial will be at the Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

