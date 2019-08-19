VINTON — Charles Burris, 75, Vinton, passed away at the OSU Wexler Medical Center, Columbus, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Charles was a man that used his talents with which God blessed him. He was a craftsman, father, husband and a worker of the land. He could create anything to give to others, he gave fatherly advice to anyone in need, he had the ability to listen without judging and was a friend to all. He will be missed after a long fight with health issues but he has gone to a home where he can prepare a place for all who are left here.

Charles was born January 14, 1944 in Pike County, Kentucky son of the late Raymond Burris and Lucille Humphrey Burris. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Weddington Burris; daughter, Lori Broyles, Vinton and son, Chuck (Melissa) Burris, Vinton; granddaughter, Samantha Burris; stepson, Donald (Rachel) Norman, St. Albans, West Virginia; four step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

Also surviving are brothers, Raymond (Jean) Burris, Columbus, Joe (Carolyn) Burris, Vinton, Larry (Brenda) Burris, Rodney; sisters, Joyce Fitch, Ft. Wayne, Indian and Linda (Bill) Moore, Pliny, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by stepson, Dennis Norman and sister Susie Burris.

Charles was a member of the Rio Grande Church of Christ. McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel will announce a Memorial Service at a later date.