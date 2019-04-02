Charles R. "Chuck" Collier, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 2, 2019 at the age of 88. He was formerly of Gallipolis.

Chuck was the loving husband of Virginia Collier (nee Visconti), beloved father of Ken Collier (Sharon) and Jill Snyder (Tim) and cherished grandfather of Carrie Deaton (Rich), Joe Collier (Ashley), Drew Snyder (Ashley) and Jake Snyder (Kelly) and great-grandfather of Rian Deaton.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Collier. Chuck honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati 45244. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Chuck's name, to St. Veronica Church. www.ecnurre.com.