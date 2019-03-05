JACKSON — Charles "Bud" Franklin Hughes, 83, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at Holzer of Jackson.

He was born September 11th, 1935 in Jackson to the late Charles F. and Romaine (Yinger) Hughes.

He is survived by his present wife of 10 years, Georgia Hughes; his children: Barry (Linda) Hughes, Alice (Mike) Yoerger, Brett (Tracy) Hughes, Paige Priest, Gail (Dennis) Wechter, Charles Hughes II, and Julia Hughes; 10 grandchildren: Eric, Brandon, Jarod, Brittany, Courtney, Mason, Steven, Ashly, Dwayne II, and Mallory; sister, Lois (Don) Siders; brothers, Evan and Mike Hughes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna (Jones) Hughes, second wife, Valorie (Marko) Hughes; and great-grandson, Braxton.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Services will begin immediately after at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.