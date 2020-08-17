CROWN CITY — Charles L. Brumfield, 78, of Crown City, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Charles was born on August 4, 1942 in Crown City, son of the late Charles Harold and Virginia Fillinger Brumfield. Charles was a retired concrete truck driver and a farmer. He served in the National Guard. Charles was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Church, and he enjoyed playing his banjo and farming.

Charles was married to Nancy Burnette Brumfield, and she survives him, along with a son, Bryan L. Brumfield of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alex Brumfield of Jackson, Mississippi, Brycen (Corinne) Brumfield of Vinton, Joel Brumfield of Vinton, and Daphney Norman of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two brothers, Roscoe (Kathy) Brumfield of Gallipolis and Faron Brumfield of Crown City; sisters, Mary Aldean Taylor of Lancaster, Virginia Arlene (Tim) Bickers of Winfield, Alabama, and Barbara Brumfield of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clyne Brumfield; sister, Brenda Brumfield; nephew, Lance Taylor; and niece, Amber Shadle.

The funeral service for Charles will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastors Alfred Holley and Randy Carnes officiating. His burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brycen Brumfield, Joel Brumfield, Terry O'Dell, Eugene Williams, Raymond Brumfield, Roscoe Brumfield, and Faron Brumfield.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.