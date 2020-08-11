1/
Charles Leonard
1943 - 2020
MIDDLEPORT — Charles Homer Leonard, 76, of Middleport, Ohio, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, August 9, 2020, from his home.

Born Dec. 5, 1943, at Jackson, Ohio, to the late Homer Stanley Leonard and Ceola Irene Kight Leonard. He retired from Borden Ice Cream, Columbus, Ohio, as a maintenance man and served in both Navy Reserves and later the Air Force during Vietnam.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dixie Lee Wamsley Leonard; brother, Jack D. Leonard, Ironton, Ohio; sister, Shelia Ann Coombs, Columbus, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Margie (John) Skidmore, Ft. Payne, Ala.; brother-in-law, Roger Wamsley, Middleport, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles requested that there be no services or viewing, and wanted to be cremated. Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, is helping the family with his request. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
(740) 742-2333
