GALLIPOLIS — Charles William McKean age 73, of Gallipolis, died Saturday November 9, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center. Born May 28, 1946 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late John D. and Garnet Haskins McKean. In addition to his parents he was preceded by an infant son, Joshua William McKean.

Charlie was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and Rio Grande College. He taught school at Addaville Elementary School for five years before returning to his true calling, farming. He loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed grouse hunting digging ginseng and collecting arrowheads. Growing up Charlie was active in the Boy Scouts and reached scouting's highest achievement, becoming an Eagle Scout.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Barbara Leonard McKean along with two sons, Charles Colin (Amy) McKean of Gallipolis and John S. (Shawn Patrick Stevens) McKean of Gallipolis, a step daughter, Tia L. (Michael) Eschenburg of Commercial Point, seven grandchildren, Cadha McKean, Abigail McKean-Cremeans, Calyn McKean, Cori McKean, Bailey Harrison, Benjamin Harrison and Brant Harrison, and a special grandchild, Boo, and a sister, Martha Ann (Jay) Brown of Gallipolis. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday November 14, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pallbearers are John S. McKean, Charles Colin McKean, Shawn Patrick Stevens, Benjamin McKean, Coby Davis and Chip Haggerty.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, in Charlie's memory.

