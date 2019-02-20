GALLIPOLIS — Charles William "Charlie Bill" Myers, Sr., 76, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center ER.

Born on September 26, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia, Charles was the son the late Bill and Mary Catherine Sheets Myers. Charles was married to Jenny Myers, who survives him in Gallipolis. He was a retired truck driver and member of Centreville Masonic Lodge #371.

Charles is survived by his wife, Jenny Myers of Gallipolis; daughter, Kim Harmanis of Dublin; son, Charles W. (Andrea) Myers, Jr. of Hilliard; stepdaughter, Helene (Rich) Klemanski of Walkersville, Maryland; grandsons, Ryan and fiancé (Lindsey) Harmanis, Brent and Scott Harmanis; granddaughter, Hayden Klemanski; and siblings, Mary Christine Lemley of Ashville, Jessie May (Mike) Beaver of Gallipolis, and Hollis (Ronda) Myers of Gallipolis.

The funeral service for Charles Myers will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Services will be at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests a donation be made in Charles's memory to the Centreville Masonic Lodge #371, c/o Johnny Kuhn, P.O. Box 191, Rio Grande, OH 45674.

