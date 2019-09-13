CATLETTSBURG — Charles P. Williams passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. Charles was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Ashland, Ky., to Asa and Helen (Smith) Williams. He was a graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, Ky., and earned a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Kentucky. Charlie retired from American Electric Power after 38 years, and continued to do consulting work after retirement.

He was an avid UK Wildcats fan, a lifelong NRA member, a Mason of Poage Lodge #325 F&AM, a member of American Legion Post #140 in New Haven, W.Va., and a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Beverly (Haley) Williams, and his nephew, Jeff Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Roush) Williams; his son, Phillip (Corey) Williams; his daughter, Amy Biehl (Mike Caldwell); his stepsons, Gary Freeman (Debbie Oliver), Brian (Lucinda) Freeman; stepdaughter, Deanna Freeman; and 7 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., with visitation 12-2 p.m., prior to the ceremony, at Neal Funeral Home, 2409 Center St., Catlettsburg Ky., with a reception for friends and family to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ( www.cancer. org) or to the Cornelia DeLang Syndrome Foundation (302 W Main St #100, Avon, CT, 06001).