WHITEHOUSE — Charles Edward "Chick" Plymale, 84, of Whitehouse, died at home on December 12, 2019. He was born May 21, 1935 in Gallipolis, to Rena Rose and Evan Plymale, Sr. Chick graduated from Marietta College and Case Western Reserve in 1958 with degrees in mechanical and chemical engineering. He held a Masters from Princeton in plastics engineering. Chick spent his professional career with Owens-Illinois (then Georgia Pacific), first in Plastics and then in Forest Products. He and OI held numerous patents.

He married the love of his life, Rachel Rankin, in August of 1956. She was The Queen to his Charlemagne. He is survived by their children Becky (Bruce), Chuck (Kim) and Clark (Laurie). Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Lester (Molly) of Gallipolis and sister-in-law Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Rachel and one brother, Evan Otis, Jr.

Chick loved being a gentleman farmer and was happy driving around in his truck. He also loved traveling, exploring and was always curious. Adventures to Japan, Switzerland and Alaska were some of his favorite trips. He and Rachel loved The Buckeyes and often went to games. He loved auctions, especially buying pedal cars. He had a passion for Studebakers. Chick also loved to spend time with his family and the great grandchildren.

He was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Maumee for 60 years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3-8 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse. Chick's funeral service will be Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway. Burial will follow at Roth Cemetery in Monclova. Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com