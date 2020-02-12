ALBANY — Charles W. "Dawg" Saunders, Jr., 68, of Albany, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence.

Born on March 2, 1951 in Gallipolis, Charles was the son of the late Charles W. and Lucille Lewis Saunders, Sr. Charles was married to Alicia Dial Saunders, who survives him in Albany. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1969 and attended Rio Grande College where he was a member of Alpha Delta Epsilon. Charles worked at GDC and Woodland Center, and he retired from the Gavin Plant. He was a member of Southern Ohio Beagle Club, Huntington Beagle Club, and Jackson Beagle Club where he judged and won many field trials. Charles was an avid golfer and hunter.

Charles is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alicia Saunders; daughters, Autumn (Danny Cochran) Saunders and Katie Spreacker (Darren); and a son Charles "Chaz" Saunders; grandchildren, Adrienne Hurlow, Levi Stroop, and Anthony Saunders; three nephews; fraternity brothers; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Russell Qualls and Lucenia Adele Saunders.

The funeral service for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Eric Lucas officiating. His burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

