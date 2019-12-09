GALLIPOLIS — Charles Frederick "Freddie" Scott, 79, of Gallipolis, died Sunday morning December 8, 2019 at his home.

Born November 26, 1940 in Gallia County, he was the son of the late Fred and Pearl Anna King Scott Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Tony Scott. Freddie was a United States Marine veteran. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum for over 20 years, later he was a project inspector for ODOT from which he retired. A member of Paint Creek Baptist Church, he was an example of a good Christian husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was an inventor and artist and loved to play the piano.

He is survived by his wife, Dinah Scott of Gallipolis, son, Keith (Anna) Scott of Pomeroy, stepsons, Phill (Lisa) Lee of Gallipolis and Tim (Detra) Bickerstaff of Tyrone, GA. Grandchildren, Shania Scott, Sean Scott, T.J. Bickerstaff and Brittany Dixon, great grandchildren, Claire, Zoey and Maggie. Brothers, Randolph Scott of Springfield, Jonathan (Kathy) Scott of Middleport, Jim Scott of Middleport and Joe Scott of Pomeroy, Sisters, Pricilla Tabler of Pomeroy, Cherry Burgess of Obetz, Janette Scott of Pickerington, Belinda Taylor of Columbus and Lady Dawn (Ronald) Davis of Bowersville.

Funeral services will be noon, Thursdays December 12, 2019, at Paint Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Pallbearers will be: Morris Lee Hogan, Phill Lee, Tim Bickerstaff, Jim Scott, Paul Close, Keith Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kevin Scott, Jarrell Scott and Pete Dotson. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the #4464 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holzer Hospice 100 Jackson Pike Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.