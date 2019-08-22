BIDWELL — Charles M. Surber, Sr., 88, of Bidwell, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living in Scott Depot, West Virginia.

Born on November 4, 1930 in Mingo County, West Virginia, Charles was the son of the late Bill and Lydia Cline Surber. Charles was married to Irene Surber, who preceded him in death on July 13, 2017. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. Charles was an antique car buff, having restored several old cars.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Wanda (Allen) Casto of Sandyville, West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Lorena Surber of Charleston, West Virginia; mother of his children, Essie Surber of Sandyville, West Virginia; grandchildren, Aaron Casto, Paul (Sherri) Casto, Claire Surber, Charles M. (Beth) Surber III, and Jonathon (Caitlyn) Surber; six great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ballance of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Hazel Hunt of Gilbert, West Virginia, and Ann Surber of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brothers, Billy Surber and Alfred Surber both of Gilbert, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles McKinley Surber, Jr., in 2006 and sisters, Mae Miller and Virgie Grubb.

The funeral service for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with his nephew Kevin Grubb officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum.

