GALLIPOLIS — Charlotte Fern Mullins, 64 of Gallipolis, died Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home.

Born October 24, 1954 in Gallipolis. She was the daughter of the late Wade Carroll and Phyllis Broyles Carroll who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded by her husband David Mullins and by a son, Dustin Mullins.

Charlotte was a homemaker and a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She always put others first. She loved to read and listen to country music. A strong and stubborn woman with a great sense of humor, she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by, her mother, Phyllis Carroll of Bidwell, son, David (Angie Guinther) Mullins II of Gallipolis, four grandchildren, David (Rhiannon) Mullins III , Emma, Dane, and McKenzie (Kenna) Mullins all of Gallipolis, two brothers, Wade (Lisa) Carroll of Gallipolis, Rick (Christina) Carroll of Gallipolis, two sisters, Debbie Gillenwater of Bidwell, and Kim (John) Neville of Gallipolis. Also surviving is a former daughter in law, Renee Mullins of Gallipolis.

Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Friday October 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Campaign Cemetery.

