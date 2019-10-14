GALLIPOLIS — Chelcie C. "Bud" Fowble II, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on July 17, 1952 in Gallipolis, Bud was the son of the late Chelcie C. and Lena E. DeJarnett Fowble. Bud was married to Barbara Fischer Fowble, who survives him in Gallipolis. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Bud was self-employed as a truck driver and farmer. He was a member of Vinton Baptist Church.

Bud is survived by his wife, Barbara Fowble of Gallipolis; daughter, Kristi (Brad) Bennett of Vinton, Ohio; son, Ryan (Beth) Fowble of Vinton; six grandchildren, Jared, Walker, Braden, Chelcie, Brody, and Hannah; sisters, Nancy (Dexter) Dowell and Linda (Jim) Bragg, both of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia; brother, Robert (Stephanie) Fowble of Apple Grove, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Robert (Lynn) Fischer of Huntington; sister-in-law, Brenda Fischer of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Fowble.

The funeral service for Bud will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John O'Brien and Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, 2813 Goodwill Road, Huntington, West Virginia 25704 at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home.

The family requests you consider donations to Vinton Baptist Church, 11818 State Route 160, Vinton, Ohio 45686.

