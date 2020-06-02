Cheryl Brogan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINTON — Cheryl J. Brogan, 62, Vinton, Ohio, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Due to Covid-19 and CDC Recommendations private visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m., Friday at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio with Pastor Randy Patterson officiating. Memorial contributions can be sent to McCoy Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 148, Vinton, Ohio to assist family with expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved