Christel R. Ward
BIDWELL — Christel Rosemarie (Brosch) Ward, 80, Bidwell, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born December 29, 1939, in Angermühle, District Gumbinnen, East Prussia (Germany), daughter of the late Emil and Auguste (Scharlies) Brosch.

Christel was a force to be reckoned with having overcome being born in a warzone, losing both parents at an early age, and being raised in a Polish orphanage. In her youth, she was multilingual speaking German, Russian and Polish. She met Scotty while he was stationed in Germany and they were soon married; their vows being read in both German and English. Christel immigrated to the United States December 22, 1962, living most of her life in Bidwell. She was hardworking rarely ever missing a day of work whether at the factory or her flea marketing booth. An outdoor enthusiast, Christel enjoyed gardening, hiking, recycling, birdwatching and four-wheeling. She also loved Ohio State football, NASCAR and making things with her hands. She was very talkative, opinionated and stubborn to say the least. If arguing was a sport, she would have been a grand champion. Above all, Christel was selfless always putting the needs of others before her own. A "badass grandma" to the end, may she rest in peace.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frederick "Scotty" Ward; her daughter, Michele "Shelly" Ward-Tackett; her grandchildren Morgan Ward (Samuel Beck), Hanna Tackett, Natalie Tackett and Ryan Tackett; several nieces and nephews; her dog, Missy and donkey, Tony.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Werner Brosch and son-in-law, Mark Tackett.

Graveside services will be held at a later date and are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society or the Outreach Center of Gallipolis, a nonprofit, 275 State Street, Gallipolis, OH 45631

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home
420 First Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-0852
