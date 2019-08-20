THURMAN — Clara Katherine Casey, 98, of Thurman, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on July 14, 1921 in Perry, Missouri, Katherine was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Brumfield Sims, Sr. Katherine was widowed twice; her first husband, Bert Boster, passed away in 1974, and her second husband, Raymond Casey, passed away in 1994. Katherine was a retired cook for Buckeye Hills Joint Vocational School. She was a member of Thurman United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aid at church. Katherine had a good sense of humor and enjoyed life.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Kathaleen (Patrick Mundell) Darnell of Thurman; six grandchildren, Ron (Paula) Darnell, Kathy (Michael) Brace, Angela Halley, Dr. John (Ellen) Darnell, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Dawkins, and Cheryl (Cory) Kerr; six great grandchildren, Michaelyn (Nate) Allison, Caleb Darnell, Malayna Katherine Brace, Brady Darnell, Catherine Kerr, and Collin Kerr; great great grandson, Gavin Michael Allison; stepchildren, James (Margaret) Casey of Powderly, Texas, Lewis (Terry) Casey of San Angelo, Texas, Carol (Dave) Varney of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linda Lane of Gallipolis; and several step grandchildren including Rick Casey, Kathy Clifford, and Lori Lane.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Katherine was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Boster; stepson, Harold Casey; brothers, Charles Sims, Richard Sims, and William Sims; and sisters, Anna Davis, Audrey Brewer, Beulah Boster, and Doris Stewart.

The funeral service for Katherine will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Thurman United Methodist Church with Pastor James Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from noon -1 p.m. at the church.

