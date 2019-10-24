BIDWELL — Clara June Day, 82, of Bidwell, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born on October 19, 1937 in Bidwell, Clara was the daughter of the late Paul and Virginia Schwartzwalder Grover. On December 14, 1957, Clara married Darrell L. Day, who survives her in Bidwell. She was a local artist who enjoyed painting. Clara was a graduate of Bidwell High School and a Gallia County Local Schools bus driver for 26 years. She was a member of Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church and the Gallia County Garden Club. Clara was also a lay speaker in area churches.

Clara is survived by her husband, Darrell L. Day of Bidwell; sons, Kevin (Julia) Day, Patrick (Kim) Day, and Daniel (LaDonna) Day, all of Bidwell; grandchildren, Mallori (Chris) Spurlock, Kevin Michael (Shelley) Day, Kassandra Day, Justin Day, and Gage Day; step grandchildren, Ashley McCabe, Kylie Reagor, Steve Boggs, Tom Boggs, and Sarah Boggs; and several great grandchildren.

The service for Clara will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum with Pastor Dan Lamphier officiating. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Clara's name to Gideon's International.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.