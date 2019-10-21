GALLIPOLIS — Clara Marjorie Haskins, age 87, of Gallipolis, died Saturday October 19, 2019 at Holzer Assisted Living Center.

Born June 21, 1932 in Welch, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Charlotte Thomas Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 53 years, Robert Harold Haskins, a granddaughter, Andrea Haskins, and by 4 sisters, Eleanor (Earl) Williams, Marianna (Cliff) Wheeler, Rachael (Todd) Morrison and Betty (Bill) McMahon.

Clara worked at Holzer Clinic for six years, she then moved to the Medical Plaza where she worked for 22 years before retiring. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, a past president of the Addaville Elementary School PTO, she was a lifelong Republican and an avid reader.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Kristi) Haskins of Gallipolis, Kay (Mike Price) Haskins Higgins of Lexington, Kentucky, and Melanie (Chris) Nelson of Bidwell, along with three grandchildren, Jaime (Justin) Priode, J.D. Nelson and Jake Nelson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday October 23, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Young officiating.. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Pallbearers will be: J.D. Nelson, Gene McMahon, Justin Priode, Mike Price, Troy Berry, Jay Haskins and David Maynard.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Holzer Assisted Living for the loving care our mother received.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holzer Hospice 100 Jackson Pike Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in Clara's memory.

