CROWN CITY — Clara Chaney Jones, age 80, of Crown City, passed to a better world April 27, 2019.

She was born January 3, 1939. Clara was a Registered Nurse at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis for 41 years. Upon her death, her career was commemorated by a nurse honor guard. Clara was a caring, generous, and nurturing person. She loved people, was tempestuous at times (and rightly so), never held a grudge, and was resilient to the core.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Richard and Jason, and is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom. She will be dearly missed by many, including her ward and companion for nearly 30 years, Erica Young of Gallipolis. She had committed her body for medical research. There will be no funeral services.