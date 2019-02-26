BIDWELL — Clara Marjorie "Marge" Borden, 79, Bidwell, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, February 24, 2019.

The daughter of the late Scott William and Jennie Mildred Miller, she was born May 9, 1939 in Morgan Township, Gallia County. Marge was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Bidwell, and attended Morgan Bethel Baptist Church and Corinth Baptist Church as well. She retired following 29 years of service at Gallipolis Developmental Center and volunteered for many years with the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Marge married Hurley Emerson Borden who preceded her in death February 14, 1995. She is survived by her daughter, Veneita C. Miller, Bidwell, and grandson, Joshua Miller, Columbus. She also leaves behind a brother, Scott William (Mary) Miller, Springfield, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Rippey.

Funeral services will be conducted noon, Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Bidwell, with Rev. Dr. Gene Armstrong and Pastor Calvin Minnis officiates. Burial will follow in Morgan Bethel Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church Friday, 10 a.m. to noon service time.

Services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, who is honored to serve the Borden Family.

