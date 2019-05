POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Clarence "Aaron" Groves, 78, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor James Kelly officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service at the church.

Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.