CHILLICOTHE — Claribel J. Hertenstein, 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Heartland Rehab.

Claribel was born precisely 11:11 on November 11, 1927, in Madison County to the late Maurice and Marie Palmer Thomas. She grew up on a family farm in Gallia County and moved to Chillicothe in 1950 to take a nursing job at the Veterans Affair Medical Center where she met Gene, the love of her life. On July 15, 1952, she married Eugene R. Hertenstein who preceded her in death May 20, 1993. Clairbel and Gene loved their simple life on Leggett Avenue where she acted as the neighborhood nurse 24 hours a day.

Her nursing career spanned almost 40 years working for the late Dr. Robert Swank, the Chillicothe Hospital, and the nursery at the Adena Medical Center. Then she gladly took a break in her career to become a loving, full-time mother for 14 years. She later retired in 1990 to become a full-time Grandma, her favorite job in the world. Clairbel loved life, family, friends, and a good party. Over her 92 years, she was a loyal member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved her Berean Class and the Senior Church luncheons. She spent many wonderful years as a Girl Scout leader, and had decades of lively canasta parties. She was also known for her friendly jokes, pranks, making and sharing popcorn balls and sending countless cards to her loved ones.

Surviving a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanie and Ron Dalton, of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Kendra (Chris) Landrum and Kasandra (Steve) Nagy; a sister, Dorothy Toler and a niece Janet Browning, both of Bidwell; and a sister-in-law, Ginny Marsh, of Columbus. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Thomas.

Special thanks to her caregivers Katrina Smith, Chris Maynard, and our very special Marsha McCloskey.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:30 p.m. until time of service on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com