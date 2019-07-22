Clifford Mooney

Guest Book
  • "Wade, Allison, family, I am so sorry to read about Wade's..."
    - Sharon Richardson
  • "Praying for your family. Clifford has now joined loved..."
    - Kim Long
Service Information
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
43227
(614)-237-2553
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Obituary
PATASKALA — Clifford Ray Mooney, 91, Friday, July 19, 2019, Pataskala Oaks Care Center.

Member of Summit Freewill Baptist Church. Veteran US Army. Survived by wife of 70 years, Violet; sons, William Mooney, Wade (Allison) Mooney; grandchildren, Adam Mooney, April Leach, Tammy Mooney, Lee Mooney, Luke Mooney, Landon Mooney; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dorothy, Kathleen, Mayble; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Wayne Mooney; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mooney.

Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus where funeral service will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. Interment Jersey Township Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019
