PATASKALA — Clifford Ray Mooney, 91, Friday, July 19, 2019, Pataskala Oaks Care Center.

Member of Summit Freewill Baptist Church. Veteran US Army. Survived by wife of 70 years, Violet; sons, William Mooney, Wade (Allison) Mooney; grandchildren, Adam Mooney, April Leach, Tammy Mooney, Lee Mooney, Luke Mooney, Landon Mooney; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dorothy, Kathleen, Mayble; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Wayne Mooney; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mooney.

Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus where funeral service will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. Interment Jersey Township Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net.