GALLIPOLIS — Clifford D. Rhodes, 77, of Gallipolis, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on August 7, 1942 in Letart, West Virginia, Cliff was the son of the late Albert and Gladys Rhodes. He attended Southwestern High School.

Cliff is survived by Nancy Davis Maynard and their children, Dewey L. Rhodes (Regina) of Gallipolis, Sherry E. Carroll (Rocky) of Dixon, Missouri, Jerry T. Rhodes (Cynthia) of Gallipolis, and Brent C. Rhodes of Goldsboro, North Carolina. He is also survived by five grandchildren; several step grandchildren; two sisters, Gertrude King and Evelyn Clark; and a brother, Talmadge "Bud" Rhodes.

In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his son, Darrell Eugene Rhodes and siblings, Mary Taylor, Lillian Rose, Betty Tope, and Ralph Rhodes.

In addition to being a father and grandfather, Cliff worked at GDC in the bakery and kitchen and worked in housekeeping at Holzer Hospital. He loved helping at auctions with Les Lemley and Josh Bodimer, going to flea markets, and baking pies for friends and family.

The funeral service for Cliff will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Benson officiating. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery in Mudsoc. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Holzer Senior Care for taking such good care of Cliff.

