Clovadys Scott

OAK HILL — Clovadys Sue Scott, age 75, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020 at The Landing of Canton. She was born August 17, 1944 in Columbus to the late Glen and Lelia (Keels) Scott. She was raised in Blackfork, Ohio where she accepted God as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at a very young age, becoming a member of Union Baptist Church.

In 1963, she graduated from Decatur-Washington High School where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and track standout. Clovadys attended Rio Grande College majoring in Elementary Education, as well as later receiving her master's degree. Clovadys left a legacy of educating young minds. She was an amazing teacher who was dearly loved by her students and peers alike. Clovadys was employed by the Oak Hill Union Local Schools for 36 years rarely missing a day of work.

She married the love of her life, Harry D. Scott Jr. on December 11, 1966, and to this union their daughter Lucretia was born. In their 54 years of marriage Clovadys faithfully followed her husband in his ministry. She first served as a Deaconess at Union Baptist and then became the First Lady at Glouster Baptist for 7 years and Paint Creek Baptist for 14 years. She was dedicated to the church, stepping up wherever she was needed whether it was singing in the choir or teaching children in Sunday School.

Clovadys loved and supported her family in all their endeavors. She enjoyed traveling with her family, taking Sunday drives, and eating at Bob Evans. Above all of these she loved the Lord.

Although in her later years her body was ravaged by Alzheimer's, she never lost her faith, smile and fighting spirit to persevere through this brutal disease.

"It broke our heart to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

For part of us went with you

The day God took you home."

Clovadys is survived by her husband, Rev. Harry Scott Jr.; daughter, Lucretia (John) Scalia; sister, Glenna Abbott; nieces, Sonia Scott Booker and Andrea Abbott; nephew, William "Jr." Scott; brother-in-law, Rev. Christian (Stephanie) Scott; sisters-in-law: Doris Green, Jane Luttrell, Charlotte Scott, Harriet (William) Qualls, Dinah Scott, and Florence (Bobby) Williams.

In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her siblings: infant Scott, Wendell, Gerald, Kenneth, Wyionna, Carol, and Richard Durkin (foster brother); father-in-law, Harry D. Scott Sr; mothers-in-law, Mary Scott and Barbara Scott; sister-in-law, Donna Smith; brothers-in-law, Alfred Abbott, James Scott, Bobby Green, and Freddy Scott.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, we are asked to follow proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Per the family, masks will be required.

The family will have a private funeral service on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Paint Creek Baptist Church in Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Paint Creek Baptist Church, 833 3rd Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45640 or Oak View Elementary Library Oak Hill, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.