HONOLULU, Hawaii — Clyde M. Ramsay, Jr. passed away on July 24, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii at the age of 81.

Clyde was born on May 2, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde (Evelyn) Ramsay, Sr. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1957. He attended Ohio State University and left to join the US Army in 1960.

After his US Army tour, he returned to Ohio State, graduating in 1966 and joined the Chrysler Corporation where he began a long and successful career. He started with Chrysler in Detroit and then, in 1970, he transferred to Bogota, Columbia for a 3-year tour. In 1973, he returned to Chrysler's Detroit office until 1980 when he moved to Louisville, Ky. Finally, in 1986, he moved to Honolulu which he referred to as "my paradise" and made it his final move. In 2003, Clyde retired from Chrysler after 37 years but he remained in his "Hawaiian paradise".

Clyde was a rabid sports fan, particularly the Buckeye football team. Although 4500 miles away in paradise, he saw all the Buckeye games on television and there were times when some of his friends thought they could hear his cheers over that 4500 miles. He did leave "paradise" a few times to join friends in the Ohio Stadium and a few GAHS high school reunions.

Clyde will be missed by his 1957 GAHS classmates and his many friends in Hawaii, Gallia county, Columbus and throughout Ohio.