VINTON — Colleen Ball Riley 93, Vinton, passed away in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and she was a member of Mountain Mission Church of Charleston, W.Va. She attended the Calvary Christian Center of Gallipolis.

She was born on May 20, 1926 in Sissonville, W.Va. daughter of the late Lewis Edward Campbell and Laura Bell Jones Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husbands Thomas S. Ball on November 4, 1970 and Charles W. Riley in August 1992 and by three brothers and six sisters.

Colleen is survived by two children: John (Doris) Ball of Vinton and Sharon Ann (Stanley) Moore of Huntersville, N.C.; four grandchildren: Mary J. Ball and Thomas L. Ball of Vinton and Justin W. Moore and Travis M. Moore Huntersville; five great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, with burial to follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Friends and family may call at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 5 – 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccoymoore.com.