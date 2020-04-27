Connie Hill

LONG BOTTOM — Connie Hill, 71, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Pomeroy, Ohio, daughter of the late Guy and Ernestine Barton Hayman. She was a homemaker and a 1967 graduate of Eastern High School. She enjoyed growing herbs and day lilies.

Connie is survived by her husband, Larry Hill; two sons, Travis Walls and James and Tonya Walls; a step-son, Willoughby K. Hill; three sisters, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Lila Ridenour and Sharon Fitzpatrick and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Guy T. Hayman and Richard Hayman; and two sisters, Katherine Fruend and Margaret Boehler.

At Connie's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Marietta Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
